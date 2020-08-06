2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Apple's market value has risen by nearly $1 trillion since September

Apple's market cap is screeching toward $2 trillion, less than a year after rising above the $1 trillion mark again in September 2019.

What happened: The company first gained 13-figure status in early August 2018 but saw its valuation sink to a mere $709 billion following the market downturn of late 2018.

  • If Apple's market cap rises $112 billion before Sept. 11 it will have accomplished in under a year what took the company 42 years from its founding to do.

Yes, but: Perhaps more impressive than the company's valuation is its weight. Apple's weighting in the S&P 500 earlier this week rose to 6.5%, leapfrogging IBM's in 1985 to become the index's largest weighted company in the past 40 years, according to S&P Dow Jones Indices and Bloomberg.

World

Macron visits Beirut promising a "new political pact" for Lebanon

French President Emmanuel Macron walked through the blast-damaged streets of Beirut on Thursday, swarmed by people chanting for the fall of Lebanon's government and pleading for international aid.

Why it matters: Lebanon is at a breaking point. Its economy was collapsing and its government hardly functioning — all before a massive explosion destroyed swathes of the capital city, including its vital port.

Sports

The PGA Championship is golf's first major in over a year

The 2020 PGA Championship tees off Thursday at San Francisco's TPC Harding Park, which is hosting its first-ever major.

Why it matters: It's the first major in more than a year — and the first of seven majors in the next 12 months. Though there won't be any fans in attendance, the excitement is palpable.

Economy & Business

July's jobs report could be an inflection point for the coronavirus recovery

Even if Friday's jobs report shows a big number, it is becoming clear hiring slowed and likely even reversed course in July and real-time indicators suggest the employment situation worsened into August.

Driving the news: Payroll processor ADP's monthly jobs report showed private companies added 167,000 jobs last month, well below the 1.2 million expected by economists and far below June's 4.8 million jobs added.

