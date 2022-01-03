Sign up for our daily briefing

Apple becomes first company worth $3 trillion

Oriana Gonzalez

Photo: Eric Thayer/Getty Images

Apple on Monday became the first publicly traded company to be worth $3 trillion, the New York Times reports.

Driving the news: It comes less than two years after the company became the first to hit a $2 trillion valuation.

  • $3 trillion roughly equal to the gross domestic product of Britain or India, the Times notes.

Our thought bubble, via Axios' Hope King: Investor trust and confidence in Apple has never been higher and the milestone today continues to solidify its position as one of the most consequential companies in the world.

Go deeper

Andrew Solender
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Congress warned of explosive Omicron spread on Capitol Hill

Photo: Daniel Slim/AFP via Getty Images

The Capitol's attending physician on Monday urged congressional offices to shift towards remote work due to a skyrocketing coronavirus positivity rate among staff.

Why it matters: The push comes as the highly infectious Omicron variant has caused a resurgence of the pandemic across the country.

Go deeper
Axios
Updated 3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Health: FDA authorizes Pfizer boosters for 12- to 15-year-olds — CDC considering COVID test requirement as part of isolation recommendation, Fauci says — 91 cruise ships under CDC investigation following outbreaks — Back to school: Omicron edition.
  2. Politics: Trump surgeon general slams new CDC guidelines on isolation.
  3. States: Omicron threatens New Year's gym surge — Federal court denies Oklahoma's attempt to block Pentagon vaccine mandate.
  4. World: South Africa eases COVID restrictions, says Omicron peak has passed — COVAX head: Focusing solely on boosters is a "dangerous mistake" — Israel approves 4th COVID vaccine dose for the immunocompromised
  5. Variant tracker
Go deeper
Ivana Saric
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

New York AG subpoenas Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump

Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

New York Attorney General Letitia James has issued subpoenas for two of former President Trump's children, Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump, as part of a civil investigation, according to court documents filed Monday.

Why it matters: The move represents another escalation in the attorney general's investigation into the former president's business practices. James requested a deposition from Trump in early December.

Go deeper