Apple becomes first company worth $3 trillion

Apple on Monday became the first publicly traded company to be worth $3 trillion, the New York Times reports.

Driving the news: It comes less than two years after the company became the first to hit a $2 trillion valuation.

$3 trillion roughly equal to the gross domestic product of Britain or India, the Times notes.

Our thought bubble, via Axios' Hope King: Investor trust and confidence in Apple has never been higher and the milestone today continues to solidify its position as one of the most consequential companies in the world.