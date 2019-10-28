Apple announces new AirPods Pro in time for holidays

Apple on Monday revealed in a press release that the newest version of its AirPods, with noise-cancelling technology and silicon ends, will be available Oct. 30.

The big picture: Apple's iPhone event in September appeared to show signs of slowing smartphone innovation. But accessories like the AirPods had success last year during the holiday season and the company is betting once again that consumers will choose iPhone accessories in December. The headphones are priced at $249, almost $100 more than the original AirPods model.

