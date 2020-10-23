44 mins ago - Technology

Appeals court: Uber, Lyft have to make California drivers employees

Illustration: Lazaro Gamio/Axios

A California appeals court Thursday said Uber and Lyft have to reclassify their drivers in the state as employees, affirming a lower court's ruling.

Why it matters: The companies are fighting a new state law, at the center of this lawsuit, that imposes stricter requirements in order to classify workers as independent contractors.

Flashback: In May, California's attorney general, along with city attorneys for San Francisco, Los Angeles and San Diego, sued Uber and Lyft over the companies' classification of drivers are independent contractors instead of employees.

  • California's new law, known as AB5, went into effect in January. It codifies a state supreme court decision from 2018.

Go deeper

Kia Kokalitcheva
5 hours ago - Technology

Drivers sue Uber over in-app messages promoting ballot measure

Illustration: Rebecca Zisser/Axios

A group of Uber drivers, along with nonprofits Worksafe and the Chinese Progressive Association, have sued the ride-hailing company, arguing that in-app messages promoting a California ballot measure that would enshrine their status as independent contractors violate drivers' right to be free of political influence from their employer.

Why it matters: Uber and other gig-economy companies have poured nearly $200 million into the campaign, as classifying their workers as independent contractors instead of employees is central to their business models.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Rebecca Falconer
Updated Oct 22, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Supreme Court blocks Alabama curbside voting measure

Photo: Mark Wilson/Getty Images

The Supreme Court on Wednesday evening blocked a lower court order that would have allowed voters to cast ballots curbside at Alabama polling places on Election Day.

Whit it matters: With less than two weeks until Election Day, the justices voted 5-3 to reinstate the curbside voting ban and overturn a lower court judge's ruling designed to protect people with disabilities during the coronavirus pandemic.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Rebecca Falconer
Oct 21, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Court allows North Carolina mail-in ballots deadline extension

An absentee ballot election worker stuffs ballot applications at the Mecklenburg County Board of Elections office in Charlotte, North Carolina, in September. Photo: Logan Cyrus/AFP via Getty Images

North Carolina can accept absentee ballots that are postmarked Nov. 3, Election Day, until Nov. 12, a federal appeals court decided Tuesday in a 12-3 majority ruling.

Why it matters: The 4th Circuit Court of Appeals' ruling against state and national Republican leaders settles a lawsuit brought by a group representing retirees, and it could see scores of additional votes counted in the key battleground state.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow