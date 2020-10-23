Appeals court: Uber, Lyft have to make California drivers employees

A California appeals court Thursday said Uber and Lyft have to reclassify their drivers in the state as employees, affirming a lower court's ruling.

Why it matters: The companies are fighting a new state law, at the center of this lawsuit, that imposes stricter requirements in order to classify workers as independent contractors.

Flashback: In May, California's attorney general, along with city attorneys for San Francisco, Los Angeles and San Diego, sued Uber and Lyft over the companies' classification of drivers are independent contractors instead of employees.