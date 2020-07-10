Appeals court denies Roger Stone's call to delay sentence

Roger Stone in February. Photo: Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
The U.S. Appeals Court for the District of Columbia on Friday denied Roger Stone, President Trump's former associate, a requested delay to his 40-month prison sentence for lying to Congress during the Russia probe.
Why it matters: Stone is set to report for his sentence on July 14. Trump on Friday said he was "looking at" commuting Stone's sentence, adding his former aide and longtime confidant was "unfairly treated," according to the Washington Post.