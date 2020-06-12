23 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Appeals court appears hesitant to toss criminal case against Michael Flynn

Photo: Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images

A federal appeals court in D.C. appears hesitant to order Judge Emmit Sullivan to dismiss the case against former national security adviser Michael Flynn, The Washington Post reports.

Why it matters: Flynn and the Justice Department had asked the appeals court to order District Court Judge Emmet Sullivan to quickly resolve the case examining why the federal government dropped charges against Flynn. While the appeals court hasn't issued a decision, their hesitation suggests the courts have the right to review whether Justice Department moves to drop a prosecution are “in the public interest," the Post writes.

  • The DOJ's motion to drop charges against Flynn prompted Sullivan to appoint John Gleeson, a former judge, to review the motion. Gleeson wrote in a brief that Flynn appeared to commit perjury and accused the DOJ of a "corrupt, politically motivated" request for dismissal.

The state of play: The Justice Department announced in early May it was dropping charges against Flynn, the first Trump associate to plead guilty or be convicted following the Mueller investigation.

  • The Justice Department said in its filing that it made its decision to drop the charges "after a considered review of all the facts and circumstances of this case, including newly discovered and disclosed information."
  • Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to federal agents in 2017 about his conversations with the former Russian ambassador during the Mueller investigation.

What they're saying:

  • Appellate Judge Karen Henderson told Flynn's attorney, “If Judge Sullivan had just kept this motion waiting and languishing, that’s one thing. But he has set a hearing for mid-July. For all we know, by the end of July he will have granted the motion...There’s nothing wrong with him holding a hearing — there’s no authority I know of that says he can’t hold a hearing.”

Go deeper:

Go deeper

Joann Muller
40 mins ago - Economy & Business

Private equity tycoon seeks public-private model for new Florida transit system

The privately owned Brightline train at the new MiamiCentral terminal. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

As taxpayer-funded public transit systems look for a way out of their coronavirus death spiral, a private equity tycoon is betting on a public-private financing model as a way to fund big transportation projects in the future.

What's happening: Fortress Investment Group's Wes Edens is putting $100 million of his own money into a $9 billion plan to build new light rail systems in Florida and on the West Coast, Forbes writes.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 1 p.m. ET: 7,558,687 — Total deaths: 422,544 — Total recoveries — 3,566,858Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 1 p.m. ET: 2,029,037 — Total deaths: 113,924 — Total recoveries: 540,292 — Total tested: 21,933,301Map.
  3. Public health: Nursing homes running out of protective gear despite promises.
  4. Business: Automakers might not recover from coronavirus until after 2025.
  5. 2020 election: Trump ramps up travel with coronavirus disclaimer at rallies.
  6. 🥊 Sports: Inside boxing's return to Las Vegas amid the pandemic.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Joann Muller
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Automakers might not recover from the coronavirus until after 2025

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The coronavirus pandemic has left global automakers and suppliers burdened with debt and in a much weaker position to navigate a historic transformation toward electric, self-driving cars.

Why it matters: The industry was already entering what AlixPartners called a multiyear "profit desert" because of the massive upfront investments they are making in future technologies. Now carmakers will likely be forced to delay or cut spending on many of those innovations as they crawl out of a giant COVID-19 hole.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow