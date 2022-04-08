Appeals court reinstates Biden's vaccine mandate for federal employees

A federal appeals court on Thursday revived President Biden's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for federal executive branch employees.

Driving the news: The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that a federal judge in Texas lacked jurisdiction to block the Biden administration from enforcing the mandate, according to court filings.

"The plaintiffs' claim for preliminary injunction relief fails because they have not shown a substantial likelihood of success on the merits," the majority on the 5th Circuit wrote.

"We do not reach the parties' arguments regarding the other requirements for a preliminary injunction."

The big picture: Biden in September announced that the vast majority of federal workers had to be vaccinated or they would face fines.

In January, a federal judge in Texas blocked the Biden administration from enforcing its vaccine mandate for federal workers, citing the outcome of a Supreme Court ruling that nullified the administration's vaccine or test requirement for large employers.

