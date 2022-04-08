Appeals court reinstates Biden's vaccine mandate for federal employees
A federal appeals court on Thursday revived President Biden's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for federal executive branch employees.
Driving the news: The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that a federal judge in Texas lacked jurisdiction to block the Biden administration from enforcing the mandate, according to court filings.
- "The plaintiffs' claim for preliminary injunction relief fails because they have not shown a substantial likelihood of success on the merits," the majority on the 5th Circuit wrote.
- "We do not reach the parties' arguments regarding the other requirements for a preliminary injunction."
The big picture: Biden in September announced that the vast majority of federal workers had to be vaccinated or they would face fines.
- In January, a federal judge in Texas blocked the Biden administration from enforcing its vaccine mandate for federal workers, citing the outcome of a Supreme Court ruling that nullified the administration's vaccine or test requirement for large employers.
