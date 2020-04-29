17 mins ago - Technology

App makers launch trade group, will push for aid eligibility

Kyle Daly

Photo: Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images

A group of app companies has launched the App Coalition, a trade group that will begin its lobbying efforts with a push to make it easier for app developers to qualify for loans under coronavirus relief programs.

Why it matters: Many small and independent tech firms need access to fresh capital as the pandemic blows holes in the global economy. Existing tech trade groups like the Internet Association represent companies of all sizes, but tech giants' interests are increasingly at odds with those of their smaller counterparts on issues like competition.

Details: The charter members of the group are:

  • Booking.com, Priceline, Kayak, OpenTable and RentalCars.com, all subsidiaries of online travel conglomerate Booking Holdings;
  • Blix, maker of email app BlueMail;
  • Fritzy, an Amsterdam company that's about to launch an app to help travelers find restaurants, bars and clubs that are popular with locals; and
  • Perry Street Software, maker of LGBTQ dating apps Scruff and Jack’d.

The group is in talks with "at least two dozen" additional companies about joining and will hold a summit in June — either virtually or in person — to bring together current and prospective member companies, said Perry Street CEO and coalition board member Eric Silverberg.

  • "By now, most lawmakers understand that the internet is not a series of tubes, but I think the way they think of the world is still through the lens of browsers and desktops," Silverberg told Axios. "The app economy has unique considerations and concerns and needs. We felt it was necessary to create a space to discuss these issues."

What's next: The coalition's first priority will be lobbying lawmakers and the Trump administration on revising the Small Business Administration's "affiliation rules."

  • Under those rules, the employees of other companies in the portfolios of an outside investor — such as a private-equity or venture-capital firm — count toward a 500-employee cap on eligibility for small-business loans. That's blocking many venture-backed companies from accessing Paycheck Protection Program loans.
  • Longer term, App Coalition leaders say they plan to engage Washington on other issues relevant to app makers, including online privacy, data security, content moderation and taxes.

Rashaan Ayesh

Kushner calls administration's coronavirus response "a great success story"

White House senior adviser Jared Kushner said on "Fox & Friends" on Wednesday that the federal government "rose to the challenge" of the coronavirus pandemic, calling the Trump administration's response a "great success story."

The big picture: More than 1 million Americans have tested positive for the coronavirus and 58,000 have died as of Wednesday — more than the total number of U.S. deaths during the Vietnam War.

Axios

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 11 a.m. ET: 3,141,981 — Total deaths: 218,564 — Total recoveries — 948,545Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 11 a.m. ET: 1,014,568 — Total deaths: 58,471 — Total recoveries — 115,936 — Total tested: 5,795,728Map.
  3. States: Not all states are behind on coronavirus testing.
  4. Congress: McConnell privately rejects idea of adding major infrastructure investment to coronavirus stimulus — House cancels plan to return from recess next week.
  5. Trump administration: Trump plans to order meat processing plants to stay open under Defense Production Act — Pence flouts face mask policy at Mayo Clinic.
  6. Business: Economy shrinks 4.8% in first quarter.
  7. 2020: Most Americans back vote-by-mail amid pandemic.
  8. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  9. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Joann Muller

Boeing cuts 10% of its workforce as coronavirus slams demand

Completed 737 MAX aircraft on Boeing's production line in Washington earlier this month. Photo: Jason Redmond/AFP via Getty Images

Boeing said Wednesday it would cut 10% of its workforce in the face of dismal demand for its planes during what is likely to be a long recovery for the airline industry from the coronavirus pandemic.

The big picture: Boeing is facing a double whammy from the coronavirus-induced decline of air travel plus the more than yearlong grounding of its best-selling plane, the 737 MAX.

