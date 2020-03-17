Website allows space fans to experience Apollo 13 in real time

A new website lets space fans around the world experience the highs, lows, terror and ultimately the joy of the troubled Apollo 13 mission in 1970.

The big picture: This marks the third real-time Apollo website released to date. Apollo 11 and Apollo 17 also got this treatment from creator Ben Feist.

Details: The website uses audio, photos and TV broadcasts to allow users to either experience the mission in real time or pick and choose what to listen to and revisit.

You can start with a minute until launch or join the mission in progress.

Users can also search their favorite moments in a handy transcript — just don't try to find "Houston, we have a problem." (Instead, search for "Houston, we've had a problem.")

My thought bubble: If you're feeling anything like I am these days, now might be a good time to relive one of the most harrowing and eventually triumphant moments in spaceflight history. Have fun.