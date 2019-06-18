Details: The site organizes 11,000 hours of audio from Mission Control and all audio recorded onboard the spacecraft during the Moon mission.

Users can also search keywords they're most interested in. (Search the transcript for the term "salmon salad" if you want a real treat.)

"Listening to the Mission Control audio left me with the strong impression that it was just normal people doing the best they could, and they achieved greatness," Ben Feist, who created the project, tells Axios.

My take: As someone who missed the Apollo 11 landing by a couple decades, it's amazing to have access to this kind of real-time experience. After a while, these legendary astronauts start to sound like old friends as they do the work of living in space and getting to the Moon.

Go deeper: Read CollectSpace.com's interview with Ben Feist