Aphria and Tilray CEOs discuss their cannabis mega-merger

Aphria and Tilray on Wednesday announced merger plans for what will become the world's largest cannabis company by sales, just weeks after voters in four states approved marijuana legalization.

Axios Re:Cap digs into cannabis consolidation, and the politics surrounding the mergers, with Aphria CEO Irwin Simon and Tilray chief executive Brendan Kennedy.

Bryan Walsh, author of Future
3 mins ago - Health

How mass rapid tests could help curb the pandemic

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Vastly expanded approval and distribution of rapid, at-home tests represents a powerful tool in the fight against COVID-19 — and just possibly, the future of disease diagnostics.

Why it matters: Vaccines will take time to arrest the spread of the coronavirus — even without problems around distribution and acceptance. Some experts believe mass rapid testing could quickly identify who is really at risk of spreading COVID-19 and turn around the out-of-control pandemic in the U.S.

Jonathan Swan
19 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Scoop: Vice President Pence to receive televised vaccine shot

Vice President Mike Pence. Photo: SOPA Images / Getty Images

Vice President Mike Pence plans to receive his coronavirus vaccine shot on camera Friday morning at the White House to build "vaccine confidence" among the American people, according to an administration official with direct knowledge of the plans.

Driving the news: Details are still being worked out, but Pence wants the TV networks to carry the moment live in the morning, the source said, to maximize the audience for the vaccination.

Jonathan SwanHans Nichols
Updated 47 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Scoop: Top Biden aide's "f*cker" quote under fire

Andre Chung for The Washington Post via Getty Images

Some advisers close to President-elect Joe Biden are frustrated over a Glamour magazine interview in which incoming White House deputy chief of staff Jen O'Malley Dillon referred to Republicans on Capitol Hill as "f*ckers."

Why it matters: Biden campaigned for the presidency by promising to "restore the soul of America" and not to question the motives of political opponents, whom he insists aren't enemies. Fighting words from a high-level staffer could give Republicans ammunition to cast doubt on Biden's sincerity.

