48 mins ago - Economy & Business

Insurance broker Aon to buy rival Willis Towers Watson for nearly $30 billion

Dan Primack

Photo: Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

Aon agreed to buy rival insurance broker Willis Towers Watson for nearly $30 billion in stock.

Why it matters: It's the largest merger so far in 2020, and the insurance sector's largest-ever merger. The combined company would become the world's most valuable broker, topping current market leader Marsh & McLennan.

  • Aon first approached Ireland-based Willis about a merger last spring, but those talks fizzled and Irish regulations prevented the two sides from striking a new deal until this month.

The bottom line: "Insurance brokerages help companies buy insurance and advise companies on risk management, but are consolidating at a rapid rate following years of sluggish commercial-insurance pricing growth, writes the Wall Street Journal.

