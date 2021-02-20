Anthony Levandowski's Church of AI has shut down

A church dedicated to the appreciation of AI and founded by self-driving car engineer Anthony Levandowski has shut down, according to reporting by TechCrunch.

Why it matters: The Way of the Future church may have looked like a prime example of the weirdness of Silicon Valley, but it may eventually serve as an early indicator of how AI could fundamentally alter the human worldview.

Driving the news: The Way of the Future — which Levandowski set up in 2015 — was officially dissolved at the end of last year, according to state and federal records cited by TechCrunch.

The backstory: The Way of the Future first came to light in a 2017 article in Wired, which cited documents stating that the church would be dedicated to "the realization, acceptance, and worship of a Godhead based on Artificial Intelligence (AI) developed through computer hardware and software."

The church was controversial from the beginning, not the least because the public reveal occurred as Levandowski was in the middle of a major legal dispute with his former employer Google that eventually led to him being sentenced to 18 months in prison for stealing trade secrets.

What they said: "What is going to be created [in AI] will effectively be a god," Levandowski told Wired in 2017. "If there is something a billion times smarter than the smartest human, what else are you going to call it?"

Our thought bubble: I can see some similarities between God and how some people think about AI.

Like the Lord, AI can move in mysterious ways, which is why an entire subdiscipline has developed to try to explain its actions.

Just as believers will ask God for guidance in life, AI is increasingly taking a role in helping humans make decisions — though generally more in the field of business analytics.

Some believers hold that God will punish the unfaithful, while a few in the AI community fear that a future machine intelligence might somehow go back in time and torture humans who didn't work to bring it into existence.

Of note: Levandowski ultimately secured assistance from a more earthly intercessor: Donald Trump, who pardoned him during the ex-president's last days in office.