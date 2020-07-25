19 mins ago - Health

"I am in a risk category": Fauci says he won't be getting on a plane

Photo: Al Drago - Pool/Getty Images

NIAID director Anthony Fauci told MarketWatch Saturday he won't get on a plane nor eat at restaurants due to the current state of the coronavirus pandemic.

The big picture: States are figuring out how to mitigate cases without completely halting their economies. But for the past two months, many are seeing cases and hospitalizations rise.

What he's saying: "I am in a risk category," Fauci said. "I don’t like to admit it, but I’m 79 years old. I can’t think of a reason to go trans-Atlantic. Right now, I’m very sequestered. I’m on a coronavirus task force. I go to the White House almost every day."

  • "I don’t fancy seeing myself getting infected, which is a risk when you’re getting on a plane, particularly with the amount of infection that’s going on right now," he said.

Go deeper

Marisa Fernandez
2 hours ago - Health

Florida surpasses New York as state with second-most coronavirus cases

Florida reported about 414,000 coronavirus cases Saturday, becoming the second-highest state total in the U.S. after California.

Why it matters: Florida has become the domestic epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic, and is on track to keep getting worse. California has about 435,000 cases and New York has roughly 411,000, according to their respective health departments.

Go deeper: Birx says coronavirus surge in California, Florida and Texas creates "essentially 3 New Yorks"

Axios
Updated 1 min ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 3 p.m. ET: 15,822,814 — Total deaths: 641,273 — Total recoveries — 9,144,788Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 3 p.m. ET: 4,148,705 — Total deaths: 146,073 — Total recoveries: 1,261,624 — Total tested: 49,838,094Map.
  3. Politics: Republicans take COVID cues from Trump — The president's pandemic cues.
  4. States: Florida surpasses New York as state with second-most coronavirus cases — Massachusetts to fine travelers if they violate COVID-19 restrictions
  5. Business: 33% of U.S. museums are "not confident" they will survive next fall.
  6. Education: New Jersey offers remote-only learning to all students this fall.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Jacob Knutson
4 hours ago - Health

New Jersey offers remote-only learning to all students this fall

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy speaking in 2019. Photo: Rick Loomis/Getty Images

All students in New Jersey the state will be eligible for full-time remote learning in the fall, Gov. Phil Murphy (D) has announced.

Why it matters: New Jersey now joins several other states and school districts who have announced plans to limit in-person schooling amid the coronavirus pandemic, despite pressure from Trump administration officials to fully reopen schools this fall.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow