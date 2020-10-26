16 mins ago - Economy & Business

China's Ant Group preps largest IPO of all time

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata

Photo by Ding Junhao/VCG via Getty Images

Ant Group, the Chinese financial services giant, on Monday disclosed plans to raise up to $34.4 billion in what would be the largest global IPO of all time.

The big picture: Ant Group expects to raise around $17.2 billion in both Shanghai and Hong Kong this week, by seeking to price at HK$80 per share for a potential value of more than $300 billion. Alibaba Group would participate, in order to retain its 33% equity position.

Go deeper: Why the Ant IPO matters to geopolitics

Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Politics: The swing states where the pandemic is raging — Ex-FDA chief: Pence campaigning after exposure puts others at risk.
  2. Health: 13 states set single-day case records last week — U.S. reports over 80,000 new cases for second consecutive day.
  3. Business: Where stimulus is needed most.
  4. Education: The dangerous instability of school re-openings.
  5. World: Restrictions grow across Europe.
  6. Media: Fox News president and several hosts advised to quarantine.
Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
4 hours ago - Economy & Business

Bond investors see brighter days

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

U.S. government bonds could breakout further after yields on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note ticked up to their highest since early June last week.

But, but, but: Strategists say this move is about an improving outlook for economic growth rather than just inflation.

Erica Pandey, author of @Work
6 hours ago - Economy & Business

The dangerous instability of school re-openings

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Schools across the country have flip-flopped between in-person and remote learning — and that instability is taking a toll on students' ability to learn and their mental health.

The big picture: While companies were able to set long timelines for their return, schools — under immense political and social strain — had to rush to figure out how to reopen. The cobbled-together approach has hurt students, parents and teachers alike.

