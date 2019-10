The U.S. Treasury is reporting a 26% increase from the 2018 budget deficit to $984 billion for the fiscal year 2019, the highest it's been in 7 years, the AP reports.

Why it matters: Revenue dropped thanks to the 2017 tax cut and the federal budget that tacked on billions of dollars in spending for the military and other programs, serving as a contrast from President Trump's campaign promises to cut wasteful spending.