Former First Lady Michelle Obama will appear with Ann Romney for an hour-long ABC special titled “VOMO: Vote Or Miss Out,” scheduled to air Sept. 14 to encourage Americans to vote in November's elections, according to the Salt Lake Tribune.

Why it matters: The duo's husbands, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) and former President Barack Obama, ran against each other in the 2012 election.

What's happening: Actor Kevin Hart will host the televised program, described as a "non-partisan comedy event," and a number of stars are set to appear, including: comedians Whitney Cummings and Will Ferrell; radio presenter Charlamagne Tha God; actors Tiffany Haddish, Jon Hamm, Scarlett Johansson and others, according to the Tribune.

In addition to Michelle Obama and Ann Romney, other political figures will appear, such as: Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R), former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger (R) and Cindy McCain, the widow of Sen. John McCain.

Of note: The program will outline voting details, "highlighting potential procedural changes caused by the pandemic, so that every voter has the knowledge and incentive to participate in the election this fall," ABC told the Tribune.