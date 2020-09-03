1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Ann Romney and Michelle Obama to urge Americans to vote

Ann Romney and former First Lady Michelle Obama durning the 2007 Women's Conference. Photo: Steve Jennings/WireImage

Former First Lady Michelle Obama will appear with Ann Romney for an hour-long ABC special titled “VOMO: Vote Or Miss Out,” scheduled to air Sept. 14 to encourage Americans to vote in November's elections, according to the Salt Lake Tribune.

Why it matters: The duo's husbands, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) and former President Barack Obama, ran against each other in the 2012 election.

What's happening: Actor Kevin Hart will host the televised program, described as a "non-partisan comedy event," and a number of stars are set to appear, including: comedians Whitney Cummings and Will Ferrell; radio presenter Charlamagne Tha God; actors Tiffany Haddish, Jon Hamm, Scarlett Johansson and others, according to the Tribune.

  • In addition to Michelle Obama and Ann Romney, other political figures will appear, such as: Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R), former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger (R) and Cindy McCain, the widow of Sen. John McCain.

Of note: The program will outline voting details, "highlighting potential procedural changes caused by the pandemic, so that every voter has the knowledge and incentive to participate in the election this fall," ABC told the Tribune.

Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 6 p.m. ET: 26,134,147 — Total deaths: 865,176 — Total recoveries: 17,349,295Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 6 p.m. ET: 6,141,580 — Total deaths: 186,467 — Total recoveries: 2,231,757 — Total tests: 79,646,008Map.
  3. Health: Colleges drive a wave of hotspots — The scramble to prepare for a vaccine.
  4. Politics: Schumer slams Senate Republicans' relief plan as "emaciated."
  5. ✈️ Travel: Americans are flying more than Europeans despite the pandemic.
Eileen Drage O'Reilly
1 hour ago - Health

How "COVID fatigue" clouds judgment and endangers public health

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Compounded stress and exhaustion from worrying about the coronavirus pandemic since the start of the year is leading to "COVID fatigue" and serious mental health issues, some medical experts say.

Why it matters: This can lead to risky behavior that can increase the spread of the coronavirus as well as raise levels of depression and anxiety that foment the abuse of alcohol or drugs.

Alexi McCammond
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden says he spoke with Jacob Blake by phone for 15 minutes

Former VP Joe Biden arriving in Wisconsin. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Image

Joe Biden spoke with Jacob Blake by phone on Thursday for 15 minutes during a private meeting with Blake's family in Wisconsin.

Driving the news: This was Biden's third time out on the campaign trail this week — the former VP has largely stuck to virtual events until now. He spent most of his time in Wisconsin listening to residents about their concerns and hopes for the way forward as the community reels from Blake's shooting.

