2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

CNN: Anita Hill says she's voting for Biden

Anita Hill speaking in February. Photo: Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Audible

Anita Hill told CNN Saturday that she will vote for Joe Biden in November and is willing to work with him if he becomes president on issues of sexual harassment, gender violence and discrimination.

Why it matters: Biden was chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee in 1991 and oversaw the confirmation hearings of then-Supreme Court nominee Clarence Thomas. Hill testified in those hearings that Thomas sexually harassed her when they worked together. Thomas denied Hill's allegations.

  • Biden has since expressed regret that he didn't ensure that Hill got “the hearing she deserved."

What she's saying: "Notwithstanding all of his limitations in the past, and the mistakes that he made in the past — notwithstanding those — at this point, between Donald Trump and Joe Biden, I think Joe Biden is the person who should be elected in November," Hill told CNN

  • But it's not just because he's running against Trump, she noted. "It's more about the survivors of gender violence. That's really what it's about. ...My commitment is to finding solutions, and I am more than willing to work with" Biden.

Biden, in a CNN interview in July, said he "believed [Hill's] story from the very beginning" and wished he "protected her more" during the hearings.

  • Biden also said he apologized to Hill in a 2019 phone call, but Hill told The New York Times that she was left feeling unsatisfied. "I will be satisfied when I know there is real change and real accountability and real purpose," she said at the time.

Hans Nichols
Sep 4, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Biden’s centrist mirage

Photo illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Joe Biden spent a career cultivating the image of a deal-making centrist — and is making this a key selling point for swing voters in 2020. But the modern Biden has been pushed left by his party's insurgent progressives.

Why it matters: Biden has moved to the left to accommodate party activists on crime, climate, education, immigration and health care. His central challenge with many swing voters: Prove he didn't move too far, too fast. 

Ursula Perano
Sep 4, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Over 190 law enforcement officials endorse Biden

Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Over 190 law enforcement officials on Friday endorsed Joe Biden for president, per a campaign statement.

Why it matters: The endorsements rebut a theme of the Trump re-election campaign, which has falsely claimed that Biden wants to defund the police. Both candidates this week traveled to Kenosha, Wisconsin to address the shooting of Jacob Blake. Biden called for officers involved to be charged while Trump cracked down on protests that had turned violent.

Axios
Updated 15 mins ago - Sports

In photos: Authentic wins Kentucky Derby amid protests, no fans in the stands

Jockey John Velazquez aboard Authentic #18, celebrates after winning the 146th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on Saturday in Louisville, Kentucky. Photo: Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Authentic won the 146th annual Kentucky Derby on Saturday, where the typical crowds were cast aside to promote social distancing.

Why it matters: Besides the anticipation for and attraction to the competition, the coronavirus, social and racial justice were visible themes in Louisville ahead of the Derby.

