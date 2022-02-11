Sign up for our daily briefing

The animal rights movement is quietly winning the war over cage-free eggs

Oriana Gonzalez

Photo: Jeff Greenberg/Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Egg producers in the U.S. are quietly in the middle of a transition to cage-free eggs, AP reports.

Driving the news: The percentage of cage-free hens has increased from 4% in 2010 to 28% in 2020, and the number is expected to soar to 70% in the next four years, per AP.

The big picture: Animal rights activists have urged egg producers to provide better treatment for chickens. Now, states have passed laws and food chains have joined the calls.

  • Since approximately 2015, McDonald's, Burger King and other chains and manufacturers have announced they will only use cage-free eggs, AP notes.
  • In California, voters passed Prop 12 in 2018, a ballot initiative aimed at improving the living conditions of farm animals. Under that law, keeping hens in battery cages will be illegal. It is not yet in effect.

What they're saying: "What we producers failed to realize early on was that the people funding all the animal rights activist groups, they were our customers. And at the end of the day, we have to listen to our customers," Marcus Rust, CEO of Indiana-based Rose Acre Farms, the nation’s second-largest egg producer, told AP.

Zachary Basu
32 mins ago - World

U.S. warns threat of Russian invasion of Ukraine is "immediate"

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said Friday that all Americans in Ukraine should leave within the next 48 hours, warning that the risk of a Russian invasion is now "high" and "immediate."

Why it matters: Sullivan denied an explosive PBS report that the U.S. believes Russian President Vladimir Putin has decided to invade, but said there is "a credible prospect that a Russian military action would take place even before the end of the Olympics."

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Jacob Knutson
Updated 54 mins ago - World

Satellite images show increased Russian military buildup near Ukraine

New troops and military equipment, including tents, near an airfield in central Crimea on Feb. 10. Satellite image: ©2022 Maxar Technologies

Satellite images recently captured by Maxar Technologies show that Russia is continuing to deploy troops and military equipment, likely including field hospitals, near Ukraine's borders in Crimea, Belarus and western Russia.

The big picture: U.S. officials warned Friday that a Russian invasion of Ukraine could begin at "at any time."

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 1 hour ago - Health

Pfizer postpones FDA request for COVID vaccine for kids under 5

Photo: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Pfizer and BioNTech announced Friday that they are postponing their application to the Food and Drug Administration for the companies' COVID-19 vaccine for children between the ages of six months and four years old.

The big picture: The companies said they "will wait for the three-dose data" because they "believe it may provide a higher level of protection in this age group."

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow