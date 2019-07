Anheuser-Busch InBev disclosed that it will seek to raise upward of $9.8 billion in a Hong Kong IPO of its Asia-Pacific business.

Why it matters: This could become the year's largest IPO, topping the $8.1 billion raised in May by Uber. It also could give the unit an initial market cap of nearly $64 billion (around the same size as Heineken), and help AB InBev cut into a debt pile it built via the 2016 purchase of SABMiller.