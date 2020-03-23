Angela Merkel tests negative for coronavirus
German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Photo: Clemens Bilan - Pool/Getty Images
German Chancellor Angela Merkel has tested negative for COVID-19, her spokesperson said Monday, per AP.
The big picture: The 65-year-old went into self-quarantine Sunday after she learned that a doctor who had given her a pneumococcal infection vaccination tested positive for the illness. She will receive further testing in the coming days, according to the spokesperson.
