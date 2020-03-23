1 hour ago - Health

Angela Merkel tests negative for coronavirus

Fadel Allassan

German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Photo: Clemens Bilan - Pool/Getty Images

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has tested negative for COVID-19, her spokesperson said Monday, per AP.

The big picture: The 65-year-old went into self-quarantine Sunday after she learned that a doctor who had given her a pneumococcal infection vaccination tested positive for the illness. She will receive further testing in the coming days, according to the spokesperson.

Go deeper: Germany bans public gatherings of more than 2 people

Go deeper

Jacob Knutson

Germany bans public gatherings of more than 2 people

German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Photo by John MacDougall/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The German government is banning public gatherings of more than two people to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus outbreak, stopping just short of confining people to their homes Bloomberg reports.

Driving the news: Chancellor Angela Merkel is in quarantine after coming in contact with a doctor who tested positive for the virus.

Mar 22, 2020 - Health
Dave Lawler

Coronavirus is greatest challenge since World War II, Merkel warns

Angela Merkel prepares to address the nation. Photo: Steffen Kugler/Bundesregierung via Getty Images

In a national address with no precedent in her 14 years as chancellor, Angela Merkel said Germany now faces the gravest challenge since World War II.

What she’s saying: “Take it seriously. Since German unification, no, since the Second World War, there has been no challenge to our nation that has demanded such a degree of common and united action," Merkel said, per DW.

Mar 18, 2020 - World
Rebecca Falconer

First Congress members test positive for coronavirus

Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart speaks during a news conference in February. Photo: Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Rep. Ben McAdams (D-Utah) tweeted Wednesday night that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus — hours after Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart (R-Fla.) announced his results came back positive.

Why it matters: Diaz-Balart and McAdams are the first members of Congress to announce that they have tested positive for the virus, which has infected more than 9,400 people in the U.S. as of early Thursday.

Mar 19, 2020 - Health