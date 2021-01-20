Andy Slavitt cuts ties with face masks sponsor before joining Biden's COVID team

It's not just family members of President-elect Joe Biden or Vice President-elect Kamala Harris with an early optics problem.

What's happening: Andy Slavitt, an incoming White House adviser on the COVID-19 response team, has also cut ties with a major brand sponsor in anticipation of joining the Biden administration.

The company, a Swiss firm called Livinguard, manufactures medical-grade masks with material it says can repel bacteria and virus particles.

Livinguard paid for on-air promotions on Slavitt’s coronavirus-themed podcast, "In the Bubble."

Slavitt said during one episode: “Why I like the Livinguard masks and why I wear them is 'cuz they actually deactivate coronavirus thanks to their incredible patented technology that’s been shown to mitigate the spread of microorganisms like bacteria and viruses."

Slavitt stepped back from the podcast last week as he prepared to join Biden’s coronavirus team.

Livinguard told Axios on Tuesday that, “as of today,” his recorded endorsements would no longer air on the program.