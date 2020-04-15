Andrew Yang leaves door open for New York mayoral run

Andrew Yang, the founder of Humanity Forward and a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, did not deny that he was considering a run for New York City mayor in 2021 during an Axios virtual event on Wednesday.

The big picture: Yang, who first floated the idea to BuzzFeed News last month, called the position "a high-impact role" and said that he "wants to help solve the problems that are coming down the pike" that have been accelerated by the coronavirus crisis, noting Humanity First's work in the Bronx.