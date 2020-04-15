23 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Andrew Yang leaves door open for New York mayoral run

Marisa Fernandez

Andrew Yang, the founder of Humanity Forward and a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, did not deny that he was considering a run for New York City mayor in 2021 during an Axios virtual event on Wednesday.

The big picture: Yang, who first floated the idea to BuzzFeed News last month, called the position "a high-impact role" and said that he "wants to help solve the problems that are coming down the pike" that have been accelerated by the coronavirus crisis, noting Humanity First's work in the Bronx.

Rebecca Falconer

Andrew Cuomo, pressed by brother, rules out running for president

A screenshot of CNN's Chris Cuomo with his brother New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on his show Monday.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) was repeatedly pressed by his brother Chris Cuomo on CNN Monday evening on whether he would consider running for president — and he consistently replied with a firm "no."

Why it matters: Cuomo has risen to national prominence during the novel coronavirus pandemic. Several Democrats have expressed presidential aspirations for him, even for the 2020 campaign. President Trump told "Fox and Friends" Monday he "wouldn't mind" if Cuomo did run, adding he thinks he's a "better candidate" than 2020 hopeful Joe Biden. Cuomo, for his part, said he "can't say enough good things" about Biden, whom he said was a "tremendous asset to the state of New York when he was the vice president."

Marisa Fernandez

Pete Buttigieg forms Win the Era PAC post-presidential campaign

Former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

Former 2020 presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg is launching a political action committee and an affiliated nonprofit, according to sources cited by the New York Times.

The big picture: The PAC, named Win the Era, is expected to endorse young candidates in down-ballot political races to build a "pipeline" for the Democratic Party. The groups will focus on issues such as climate change and cybersecurity. The ex-mayor of South Bend, Ind. is asking donors to roll over the leftover $2.8 million from his general election funds to the PAC.

