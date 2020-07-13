Former Mueller prosecutor to detail investigation in new book

Random House announced Monday that Andrew Weissmann, a former prosecutor for special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation, will release a new book, titled "Where Law Ends: Inside the Mueller Investigation," about the probe on Sept. 29.

Why it matters: Weissmann helped Mueller lead the case against former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort, who ultimately pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges in 2018. Random House says the book will showcase "the painful deliberations, and mistakes of the team — not to mention the external efforts by the president and Attorney General William Barr to manipulate the investigation to their political ends."