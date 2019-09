A 20-year-old student at Arizona State University broke Friday's news of the departure of key State Department official Kurt Volker, who was involved in talks between President Trump and the Ukrainian government, AP reports.

Andrew Howard, a managing editor of The State Press student newspaper, scooped that Volker — executive director of the McCain Institute, a think tank in Washington that is run by Arizona State — had stepped down as the State Department's special envoy for Ukraine.