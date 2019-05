Context: Throughout his bid against now-Gov. Ron DeSantis, Gillum consistently stated that an ongoing FBI investigation into Tallahassee's city hall was not looking into his role as mayor at the time. The investigation, which was focused on corruption, has since resulted in three arrests.

The new subpoena is calling for records related to Gillum, his political committee Forward Florida, and his 2018 campaign. The order is also seeking records related to a former donor, employer and charity that Gillum worked for.

The bottom line: A subpoena is merely a means to collect information, and not evidence of individual being investigated specifically, as the Times notes. But it does place Gillum under the spotlight of a federal inquiry from which he has long sought to distance himself.