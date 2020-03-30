23 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Cuomo: Engaging in politics during coronavirus crisis is "anti-American"

Fadel Allassan

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said during a Monday press briefing that he won't get into a political tussle with President Trump — calling it "counterproductive" and "anti-American" — as his state deals with the most confirmed coronavirus cases in the country.

The backdrop: Trump said during an appearance on "Fox & Friends" earlier Monday that Cuomo has received high polling numbers during the outbreak because New York has received federal aid.

What he said:

"I said to the president quite clearly, look, when you do good things for my state and you're a good partner, I will be the first one to say you're a good partner — and I have. I went to the ship Comfort today and I said, "Thank you Mr. President." We opened up this Javits Center, I said thank you to the Army. They did a great job here, the Army Corps of Engineers. When you help my state, I will say thank you. If I believe that New York is not being served, the federal legislation that they passed, I will say that, too, you know? Sometimes it's simple. Just tell the truth, right? 
And that's where we are. Tell the truth. If you are doing the right thing by New York, I'll say it. If he's doing the wrong thing by New York or the rest of the country, I'll say it. But I'm not going to engage in politics. Not because I'm unwilling to tangle, but because I think it's inappropriate. And I think it's counterproductive, and I think it's anti-American. Forget the politics. Forget the politics. We have a national crisis. We are at war. There is no politics. There is no red and blue. It's red, white and blue. So let's get over it and, again, lead by example." 

Jennifer A. Kingson

The fight for New York

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

New York's fight against the novel coronavirus is also the nation's fight, as the state — and the city in particular — emerges with "astronomical numbers" of cases, to quote Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Why it matters: The Empire State has 5% of the world's COVID-19 cases and about 50% of the nation's. Its success — or failure — in fighting the virus, safeguarding citizens and treating the afflicted will tell us a lot about what can succeed in the rest of the U.S.

Marisa Fernandez

Cuomo pleads with federal government to supply New York with ventilators

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo called on the federal government on Tuesday to supply ventilators, saying the state is in dire need of tens of thousands of machines to manage the coronavirus outbreak. The state expects to receive about 4,000 ventilators per Vice President Mike Pence.

Why it matters: New York state has become the U.S. epicenter of the pandemic, with 25,665 cases, and Cuomo said time is running out to wait on domestic production of medical supplies.

Jacob Knutson

De Blasio says coronavirus outbreak will be "a lot worse" in April and May

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said on NBC's "Meet the Press" Sunday that "all Americans deserve the blunt truth" and that the current trajectory of the coronavirus outbreak suggests it will be "a lot worse" in April and May.

Driving the news: De Blasio ripped into President Trump for his response to the outbreak in New York City, claiming he "will not lift a finger to help his hometown." The mayor called on the military to be mobilized and for Trump to use the Defense Production Act to produce medical supplies like ventilators.

