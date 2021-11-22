"Overwhelming evidence" Cuomo engaged in misconduct

A New York state Assembly investigation released Monday found that former Gov. Andrew Cuomo "engaged in multiple instances of sexual harassment," substantiating allegations made in a report by the state attorney general earlier this year.

Driving the news: Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie commissioned the report in March to determine if there was evidence to support a potential impeachment of Cuomo.

Heastie enlisted the Assembly Judiciary Committee, which asked white-shoe law firm Davis Polk & Wardwell to conduct the investigation.

The report found "overwhelming evidence" that Cuomo "engaged in sexual harassment."

The report also found that Cu0mo "utilized the time of multiple state employees" to write a book while coordinating the COVID-19 pandemic response. The book contract guaranteed him $5.2 million in royalty advances, with the potential for more if the book did well, the report says.

The report also concluded that Cuomo's office altered reports on COVID-19 nursing home deaths to "combat criticisms" about his handling of the pandemic.

What they're saying: “I [want] to acknowledge everyone who participated in all of the investigations for their cooperation, particularly the brave women who stepped forward," Heastie said in a statement.

"The former governor’s conduct — as shown in this report — is extremely disturbing and is indicative of someone who is not fit for office," New York Judiciary Committee Chair Charles Lavine said in the statement.

The other side: "The Assembly report is hypocritical, revisionist and damns themselves as the Assemble effectively forces employees to volunteer on their political partisan campaigns as standard practice," Cuomo spokesperson Rich Azzopardi said in a statement.

Editor's note: This article has been updated with a statement from Cuomo's spokesperson.