Albany DA drops Andrew Cuomo sex crime charge

Erin Doherty

Photo: Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

The Albany County District Attorney's office said on Tuesday it won't proceed with a misdemeanor sex crime charge against former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Driving the news: "While we found the complainant in this case cooperative and credible, after review of all the available evidence we have concluded that we cannot meet our burden at trial," District Attorney David Soares wrote in a statement.

  • "As such we have notified the Court that we are declining to prosecute this matter and requesting the charges filed by the Albany County Sheriff be dismissed."
  • The statement comes three days before Cuomo was set to be arraigned in Albany City Court, AP reports.

The big picture: Brittany Commisso, one of Cuomo's former executive assistants, filed a criminal complaint in August accusing the former governor of forcible touching, per AP.

  • Commisso's testimony was included in an independent investigation, released in August, that found that Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women, including employees in his office.
  • Cuomo has denied allegations brought forth by Commisso and the other women, saying they were politically motivated, per AP.
  • Cuomo is also being investigated for potential misuse of aides to promote his pandemic memoir and New York's COVID-19 policies in nursing homes.

What he's saying: "I, like most New Yorkers, remain deeply troubled by allegations like the ones at issue here. Such conduct has no place in government or in any workplace," Soares said.

  • "Although avenues for criminal prosecution in these cases are sometimes limited, I encourage victims of workplace harassment and abuse to continue to come forward and bring these issues to light so that these important discussions can continue."

Go deeper: Cuomo under criminal investigation for sexual misconduct

Ivana Saric
Jan 3, 2022 - Politics & Policy

New York AG subpoenas Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump

Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

New York Attorney General Letitia James has issued subpoenas for two of former President Trump's children, Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump, as part of a civil investigation, according to court documents filed Monday.

Why it matters: The move represents another escalation in the attorney general's investigation into the former president's business practices. James requested a deposition from Trump in early December.

Emily PeckCourtenay Brown
29 mins ago - Economy & Business

A record 4.5 million workers quit their jobs in November

A ''Now Hiring" sign hangs above the entrance to a McDonald's restaurant in Miami Beach, Fla. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

A record 4.5 million workers quit their jobs in November, according to government data released Tuesday morning.

Why it matters: The numbers, from the Labor Department’s Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, are the latest sign that the job market is red hot for workers, particularly for employees in lower wage industries.

Axios
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Health: CDC shortens Pfizer booster wait time to 5 months after vaccine — America's health system under pressure from Omicron — Vaccines and prior infections likely prevent severe Omicron disease.
  2. Politics: Judge blocks Pentagon from punishing Navy Seals who refused vaccine — Trump surgeon general slams new CDC guidelines on isolation.
  3. States: Omicron threatens New Year's gym surge — Federal court denies Oklahoma's attempt to block Pentagon vaccine mandate.
  4. World: China's "zero COVID" challenge is getting tougher — South Africa eases restrictions, says Omicron peak has passed — COVAX head: Focusing solely on boosters is a "dangerous mistake."
  5. Variant tracker
