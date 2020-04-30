Andreessen Horowitz raises $515 million for second crypto fund

Venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz has raised $515 million for its second fund dedicated to cryptocurrency and blockchain technologies.

Strategy: Like its $300 million predecessor, the fund will primarily back crypto-related startups, but also will buy and hold some crypto assets.

Zoom in: "We're a crypto venture fund, not a crypto hedge fund," said partner Katie Haun, who joined Andreessen Horowitz in 2018 after having been a federal prosecutor involved in the infamous Silk Road case. "We invest in them after evaluating the technologies and don't trade them."