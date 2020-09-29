2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Brookings fellow predicts reparations could happen in next 10 years

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets

Thanks to growing momentum and changing attitudes among Americans, Brookings Institution fellow Andre Perry predicts that within 10 years the U.S. will provide some form of reparations to Black people.

What we're hearing: "What's happening in the streets today is indicative of the attitude change that is occurring in America," Perry, a scholar-in-residence at American University and author, said during our interview for "Axios on HBO."

  • "When I look out there, it's a much more diverse coalition than I've ever seen before. And so I'm encouraged that reparations is going to happen."

Why it matters to the market: Recent economic analyses by McKinsey & Company and Citigroup have both estimated that the racial wealth gap has cost the U.S. economy trillions of dollars and will continue to hold back economic growth until it is closed.

  • Citi's global economists estimate that closing the gap would add $1 trillion a year to the U.S. economy over the next five years.

Yes, but: Perry cautioned that while he believes reparations are "a moral debt that is owed to black people" and should be paid out in the form of direct cash or check payments, similar to the $1,200 direct payments that were a part of the CARES Act this year, he expects any reparations provided in the near term will likely be a means-tested fund that benefits some, but not all, Black people.

  • He expects it would provide funding for education, housing or business formation.

The last word: "I do think you're going to see some type of demand and that demand will be heard ultimately," Perry said.

  • "So I think within 10 years you're going to see some form of reparations distributed to Black Americans."

Dion RabouinAndrew Witherspoon
24 hours ago - Economy & Business

Fortune 100 companies commit $3.3 billion to fight racism and inequality

Data: Fortune 500, Axios analysis of company statements, get the data; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon, Naema Ahmed/Axios

Big businesses continue to push funding toward fighting inequality and racism, with the 100 largest U.S. companies' monetary commitments rising to $3.33 billion since the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police earlier this year, according to an Axios analysis.

Why it matters: The continued pace of funding commitments shows that months after Floyd's death there remains pressure for the wealthiest corporations to put their money behind social issues and efforts.

Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Media prepares to fact check debates in real time

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

From live blogs to video chyrons and tweets, media companies are introducing new ways to fact check the presidential debates in real time this year.

Between the lines: The debates themselves are likely to leave less room for live fact-checking from moderators than a traditional news interview would.

Marisa Fernandez
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Life after Roe v. Wade

The future seems clear to both parties: The Supreme Court will overturn Roe v. Wade in the next few years, either gradually or in one fell swoop, and the abortion wars will move to a state-by-state battle over freedom and restrictions. 

What's new: Two of the leading activists on opposite sides of the abortion debate outlined for “Axios on HBO” the next frontiers in a post-Roe v. Wade world as the balance on the Supreme Court prepares to shift.

