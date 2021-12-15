Sign up for our daily briefing

Anchorage Digital raises $350 million in funding round led by KKR

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Anchorage Digital, a San Francisco-based company providing digital assets custody and management for institutions, raised $350 million in Series D funding at a $3 billion valuation led by KKR.

Why it matters: As institutions continue to get more and more invested into crypto, companies like Anchorage are becoming critical.

Details: Other investors in the round include Goldman Sachs, Alameda Research, Andreessen Horowitz, Apollo credit funds, funds and accounts managed by BlackRock, Blockchain Capital, Delta Blockchain Fund, Elad Gil, GIC, GoldenTree Asset Management, Innovius Capital, Kraken, Lux Capital, PayPal Ventures, Senator Investment Group, Standard Investments, Thoma Bravo and Wellington Management.

The bottom line: "Anchorage hasn't even spent the funds raised from its Series C round, the firm's co-founder Diogo Mónica told The Block. But it raised the new round to bring larger financial institutions on board for strategic growth," The Block writes.

Go deeper

Kia Kokalitcheva
Dec 14, 2021 - Economy & Business

Exclusive: Course Hero raises $380 million at $3.6 billion valuation

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

Course Hero, a Silicon Valley provider of online class study materials, has raised $380 million in Series C funding at a $3.6 billion valuation led by Wellington Management.

Why it matters: The company is becoming a major education industry acquirer, having recently bought CliffsNotes, LitCharts, QuillBot and Symbolab.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Andrew Freedman
Dec 14, 2021 - Energy & Environment

Amazon funds two climate tech firms as third gains ground

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

The Amazon Climate Pledge Fund announced investments in two new companies on Tuesday, both as Series A funding rounds made alongside other investors.

Driving the news: The larger Series A round totals just under $20 million for Brooklyn-based Amogy, a company that aims to decarbonize transportation, starting with marine shipping.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
Dec 14, 2021 - Economy & Business

Exclusive: Graydon Carter's Air Mail raises $17 million

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

Air Mail, the subscription-based digital magazine company launched by former Vanity Fair editor Graydon Carter, has raised a $17 million series B funding round, Carter tells Axios.

Why it matters: The money will be used to fuel Air Mail's expansion into new editorial verticals and product lines, including podcasts and a book imprint.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow

