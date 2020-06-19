2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Amy Klobuchar withdraws from consideration as Biden's VP

Photo: LOGAN CYRUS / Getty Images

Sen. Amy Klobuchar said on Thursday evening that she is withdrawing her name from consideration as Joe Biden's vice presidential pick, saying the nominee should be woman of color.

What she's saying: "America must seize on the moment and I truly believe — as I actually told the VP last night when I called him — that I think this is a moment to put a woman of color on that ticket," Klobuchar told MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell in an exclusive interview. "And there are so many incredible, qualified women. But if you wanna heal this nation right now, my party yes, but our nation, this is a helluva way to do it."

Our thought bubble via Axios' Alexi McCammond: Shortly after George Floyd’s killing, Rep. James Clyburn said the timing was bad for Klobuchar. It became clear that she knew her light had dimmed to the point of going out. By saying Biden should pick a woman of color, it served as an attempt at a little healing with her relationship with the African American community, and she bowed out with grace.

Politics & Policy

Twitter labels Trump tweet of "racist baby" as manipulated media

Illustration: Lazaro Gamio/Axios

Twitter labeled a video posted by President Trump of a black toddler and a white toddler — edited with a fake chyron that read "terrified todler runs from racist baby" — as "manipulated media" on Thursday night.

Why it matters, via Axios' Ina Fried: Although Twitter's label on the tweet is weaker than two other recent moves, it is sure to irk the president, who has already criticized Twitter and issued an executive order seeking to limit the legal shield protecting social media companies.

Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 8 p.m. ET: 8,453,080 — Total deaths: 452,520 — Total recoveries — 4,134,210Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 8 p.m. ET: 2,187,876 — Total deaths: 118,381 — Total recoveries: 599,115 — Total tested: 25,403,498Map.
  3. Public health: What we know about kids and the coronavirusBlack Americans underrepresented in disease clinical trials.
  4. World: The great pandemic airlift is running out of moneyThe world after COVID-19 will be poorer.
  5. States: California issues statewide face mask order — Nebraska gov.: Counties that require masks in government buildings won't get virus relief — Oklahoma is among the states with the biggest case growth.
  6. 2020: Trump will turn his Tulsa comeback rally into a massive festival.
  7. Business: Companies reap windfalls from stimulus tax breaks.
World

The world beyond the pandemic

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Things will never truly return to "normal" after the coronavirus. That's cause for eager anticipation, and also for dread.

What to expect: The world after COVID-19 will be poorer, at least for a time. 

