Amy Klobuchar withdraws from consideration as Biden's VP

Sen. Amy Klobuchar said on Thursday evening that she is withdrawing her name from consideration as Joe Biden's vice presidential pick, saying the nominee should be woman of color.

What she's saying: "America must seize on the moment and I truly believe — as I actually told the VP last night when I called him — that I think this is a moment to put a woman of color on that ticket," Klobuchar told MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell in an exclusive interview. "And there are so many incredible, qualified women. But if you wanna heal this nation right now, my party yes, but our nation, this is a helluva way to do it."

Our thought bubble via Axios' Alexi McCammond: Shortly after George Floyd’s killing, Rep. James Clyburn said the timing was bad for Klobuchar. It became clear that she knew her light had dimmed to the point of going out. By saying Biden should pick a woman of color, it served as an attempt at a little healing with her relationship with the African American community, and she bowed out with grace.