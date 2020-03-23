Amy Klobuchar says her husband has been hospitalized with coronavirus

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) announced Monday that her husband, John Bessler, tested positive for coronavirus and has been hospitalized.

The state of play: The Minnesota senator said that she has not seen her husband for the last two weeks because of his illness — and, as a result, will not be tested or self-quarantine.

"He kept having a temperature and a bad, bad cough and when he started coughing up blood he got a test and a chest X-ray and they checked him into a hospital in Virginia because of a variety of things including very low oxygen levels which haven’t really improved. He now has pneumonia and is on oxygen but not a ventilator," she wrote.

What she's saying: "I love my husband so very much and not being able to be there at the hospital by his side is one of the hardest things about this disease," she added.

"I hope he will be home soon. I know so many Americans are going through this and so much worse right now. So I hope and pray for you, just as I hope you will do for my husband. Meanwhile I am working in the Senate to get help to the American people."

The big picture: Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) also tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday, becoming the first known senator to contract the illness.