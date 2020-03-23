Amy Klobuchar says her husband has been hospitalized with coronavirus
Sen. Amy Klobuchar with her husband, John Bessler, and daughter, Abigail Bessler, on the campaign trail in 2019. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) announced Monday that her husband, John Bessler, tested positive for coronavirus and has been hospitalized.
The state of play: The Minnesota senator said that she has not seen her husband for the last two weeks because of his illness — and, as a result, will not be tested or self-quarantine.
- "He kept having a temperature and a bad, bad cough and when he started coughing up blood he got a test and a chest X-ray and they checked him into a hospital in Virginia because of a variety of things including very low oxygen levels which haven’t really improved. He now has pneumonia and is on oxygen but not a ventilator," she wrote.
What she's saying: "I love my husband so very much and not being able to be there at the hospital by his side is one of the hardest things about this disease," she added.
- "I hope he will be home soon. I know so many Americans are going through this and so much worse right now. So I hope and pray for you, just as I hope you will do for my husband. Meanwhile I am working in the Senate to get help to the American people."
The big picture: Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) also tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday, becoming the first known senator to contract the illness.