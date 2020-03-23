2 hours ago - Health

Amy Klobuchar says her husband has been hospitalized with coronavirus

Jacob Knutson

Sen. Amy Klobuchar with her husband, John Bessler, and daughter, Abigail Bessler, on the campaign trail in 2019. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) announced Monday that her husband, John Bessler, tested positive for coronavirus and has been hospitalized.

The state of play: The Minnesota senator said that she has not seen her husband for the last two weeks because of his illness — and, as a result, will not be tested or self-quarantine.

  • "He kept having a temperature and a bad, bad cough and when he started coughing up blood he got a test and a chest X-ray and they checked him into a hospital in Virginia because of a variety of things including very low oxygen levels which haven’t really improved. He now has pneumonia and is on oxygen but not a ventilator," she wrote.

What she's saying: "I love my husband so very much and not being able to be there at the hospital by his side is one of the hardest things about this disease," she added.

  • "I hope he will be home soon. I know so many Americans are going through this and so much worse right now. So I hope and pray for you, just as I hope you will do for my husband. Meanwhile I am working in the Senate to get help to the American people."

The big picture: Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) also tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday, becoming the first known senator to contract the illness.

Zachary Basu

Sen. Rand Paul tests positive for coronavirus

Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) has tested positive for the coronavirus, his office announced on Twitter Sunday.

Why it matters: He's the first U.S. senator to test positive. According to his office, Paul is asymptomatic and was not aware of making direct contact with an infected person.

Rebecca Falconer

Entire Georgia Senate told to self-quarantine over senator's coronavirus case

Georgia state Sen. Brandon Beach. Photo: Georgia state Senate.

All Georgia state Senate members and employees have been "asked to self-quarantine" for 14 days after a senator tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the legislature confirmed in a statement late Wednesday.

Details: Sen. Brandon Beach said he was tested Saturday after seeking medical attention for a cough and mild fever, per the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He turned up to vote Monday after feeling better, and his COVID-19 result came back Wednesday.

Ursula Perano

Senate Republicans enter quarantine ahead of critical coronavirus vote

Photo: Samuel Corum/Getty Images.

More Republican senators entered self-quarantine on Sunday after Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) tested positive for the coronavirus.

Why it matters: The Senate is expected to vote Monday on a $1.8 trillion stimulus package intended to curb the economic impacts of the coronavirus. As of Sunday evening, Democrats in the House and Senate had not yet agreed to back the bill as proposed by Republicans.

