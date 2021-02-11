Klobuchar: Relief cash could flow to music venues "very soon"

Sign up for our daily briefing
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
First Avenue in downtown Minneapolis. Photo: AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Music venues suffering from empty stages during the pandemic can expect to see cash from a new federal grant program "very soon," U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar tells Axios.
What they're saying: "We knew it would take a while, [but] right now, I'm not hearing any red flags about [the implementation]," Klobuchar, lead sponsor of the Save our Stages Act, said during an Axios Smart Take event.
The backdrop: The provision, included in the December coronavirus relief package, set aside $15 billion for independent venues that lost significant revenue due to pandemic closures.
- While the Small Business Administration is still working on getting the application process live, Klobuchar said high interest in a recent info session underscored the need for assistance: "We're looking at further help."
This story first appeared in the Axios Twin Cities newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.