Republicans' Supreme Court message: Don't worry about the ACA

Photo: Jim Lo Scalzo-Pool/Getty Images

Health care was by far the dominant issue in the Senate Judiciary Committee’s confirmation hearing yesterday for Judge Amy Coney Barrett.

The big picture: After promising for 10 years to get rid of the Affordable Care Act, and with a lawsuit pending at the Supreme Court that could do exactly that, Republicans are making a new argument: c’mon, nobody’s getting rid of the Affordable Care Act.

  • “I’m not here on a mission to destroy the Affordable Care Act,” Barrett said yesterday.
  • She has criticized the Supreme Court’s previous decisions upholding the ACA, but was quick to emphasize the difference between those cases and the one she might hear. She refused to entertain hypotheticals about how she might rule.

Between the lines: The ACA is on the chopping block yet again at the Supreme Court.

  • But with Barrett on an apparent fast track to confirmation, Democrats’ litany of personal stories — especially when they were coming from vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris — sounded like more of a 2020 campaign message than a legal argument.
  • So did Republicans’ sudden insistence that their party’s efforts to kill the ACA are not going to succeed.

What they're saying: Sen. Mike Crapo brought up a moot-court exercise in which Barrett “ruled” that the ACA’s individual mandate was unconstitutional, but let the rest of the law stand.

  • “I think that's kind of an answer, frankly, to a lot of those who are raising this specter that you're going to take the whole Affordable Care Act away from everyone because of this very narrow case,” he said, despite Barrett’s repeated reminders not to read a real legal position into that practice exercise.
  • The court's original case over the ACA's individual mandate “has nothing to do” with the case now before the court, Sen. Mike Lee said during his questioning.
  • "Nobody believes the Supreme Court is going to strike down the Affordable Care Act,” Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said during a debate Monday night in Kentucky.

Reality check: Republican attorneys general and the Trump administration are asking the Supreme Court to strike down the entire law, and will make that case in oral arguments on Nov. 10.

  • As Barrett explained several times, the issue in this case is whether the individual mandate has become unconstitutional, and then, if so, how much of the rest of the law is “severable” from the mandate.
  • The court may well rule, as congressional Republicans seem confident, that the mandate can fall on its own. (They could also uphold the mandate again, though that seems unlikely.)

But any time the Justice Department takes a position before the Supreme Court, that position is worth taking seriously. And in this case the Justice Department is telling the court to strike down the whole law, including its protections for people with pre-existing conditions.

What’s next: Republicans have never released a plan to replace the ACA’s consumer protections, should they finally kill it, whether they still want to or not.

Ursula Perano
18 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Barrett defends past writings: "I am not hostile to the ACA"

Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett told the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday that she's not "hostile" toward the Affordable Care Act or any statute passed by Congress, defending a past writing in which she criticized Chief Justice John Roberts' opinion upholding the law.

Why it matters: Democrats' central message throughout the confirmation fight has been that Barrett was nominated in order to help President Trump and conservatives dismantle the ACA when the Supreme Court hears a lawsuit against it on Nov. 10.

Axios
Oct 12, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Harris calls Barrett confirmation hearing "illegimate" and "reckless"

Sen. Kamala Harris condemned the confirmation process for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett as both "illegitimate" and "reckless," citing the more than 9 million Americans who have already voted in the 2020 election and the coronavirus risks that have prompted the Senate to suspend all other floor business.

Why it matters: Harris, who is a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee in addition to being Joe Biden's running mate, encapsulated the Democrats' strategic message for the confirmation fight on the first day of Barrett's hearings on Monday.

Axios
Oct 12, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Klobuchar: There's no "secret, clever, procedural way to stop" Barrett confirmation

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) acknowledged on Monday that Democrats do not have "some secret, clever, procedural way to stop" the confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, arguing that the only way for Americans to "change the trajectory of this nomination" is by voting.

The big picture: Klobuchar and other Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee used day one of Barrett's confirmation hearings to criticize the process of rushing through a nomination after voting in the 2020 election has already begun, attacking it as a "sham" and "illegitimate."

