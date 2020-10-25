29 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Senate advances Amy Coney Barrett nomination, setting up final confirmation vote

Photo: Xinhua/Ting Shen via Getty Images

The Senate voted 51-48 on Sunday to advance the Supreme Court nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett, setting up a final confirmation vote for Monday.

Why it matters: It's now virtually inevitable that the Senate will vote to confirm President Trump's third Supreme Court nominee before the election, which is just nine days away.

  • "A lot of what we’ve done over the last four years will be undone sooner or later by the next election," Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said after the vote. "They won’t be able to do much about this for a long time to come."

Driving the news: Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) advised his caucus on Sunday not to congregate in the Senate chamber and to cast "votes quickly and from a safe distance," after several of Vice President Mike Pence's aides tested positive for the coronavirus.

  • Pence is set to preside over Barrett's confirmation vote on Monday, and he's declined to quarantine under CDC guidelines.
  • Staffers for Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) also tested positive for the virus, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported Saturday. Loeffler's office said she tested negative on Friday.

What they're saying: "While CDC guidelines would dictate contract tracing [and] quarantining be practiced, our colleagues and the Vice President have indicated that they do not intend to follow such protocols," Schumer wrote in a letter to colleagues.

  • "The Vice President is maintaining his campaign schedule and, inexplicably, intends to preside over the Senate chamber tomorrow evening."
  • "Their carelessness with the health and safety of their colleagues and Capitol employees mirrors their carelessness with the health and safety of Americans during this crisis."

Go deeper

Axios
2 hours ago - Health

Ex-FDA chief: Pence campaigning after COVID exposure puts others at risk

Former FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb said "the short answer is yes" when asked whether Vice President Mike Pence is putting others at risk by continuing to campaign after several aides tested positive for COVID-19, stressing that the White House needs to be "very explicit about the risks that they're taking."

Why it matters: The New York Times reports that at least five members of Pence's inner circle, including his chief of staff Marc Short and outside adviser Marty Obst, have tested positive for the virus. Pence tested negative on Sunday morning, according to the VP's office, and he'll continue to travel for the final stretch of the 2020 campaign.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Ursula PeranoSam Baker
Updated 15 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trumpworld coronavirus tracker

Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

An outbreak of COVID-19 has struck the White House — including the president himself — just weeks before the 2020 election.

Why it matters: If the president can get infected, anyone can. And the scramble to figure out the scope of this outbreak is a high-profile, high-stakes microcosm of America's larger failures to contain the virus and to stand up a contact-tracing system that can respond to new cases before they have a chance to become outbreaks.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
5 hours ago - Health

Mark Meadows: "We are not going to control the pandemic"

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows defended Vice President Pence's decision to continue traveling and campaigning despite his exposure to staff who have tested positive for COVID-19, saying Sunday that Pence is exempt from CDC guidelines because he is "essential personnel."

Why it matters: CDC guidelines call for people who have been exposed to the virus to quarantine for 14 days. Meadows said on CNN's "State of the Union" that Pence will wear a mask when he travels and argued that "he's not just campaigning," pointing to the Israel-Sudan normalization agreement announced by the White House last week.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow