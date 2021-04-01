Amtrak unveils vision of expanded rail map under Biden's infrastructure plan

Amtrak released a proposed map Wednesday of an expanded U.S. rail system that could be built with funding from President Biden's infrastructure plan.

Why it matters: The expanded rail system — funded with the $80 billion Biden's infrastructure plan allocates to rail specifically—would "create jobs, improve the quality of life, reduce carbon emissions and generate economic growth,” Amtrak said in a statement.

The envisioned train network would create up to 30+ new routes in 15 more states, connecting 160 more communities and serving 20 million more passengers, according to Amtrak.

The company also says the expanded map would lower carbon emissions, claiming that traveling on Amtrak is "up to 83% more energy efficient than driving and up to 73% more energy efficient than flying."

What they're saying: "President Biden’s infrastructure plan is what this nation has been waiting for," said Amtrak CEO Bill Flynn.