AmplifyMD, a telehealth startup, has raked in $23 million in funding to solve the painful issue of patient access to specialty care within hospitals, the company tells Axios.

Why it matters: No matter the specialty, there’s a scarcity of specialists in American hospitals, whether urban or rural, and that's directly affecting patients.

Over 3,300 of the country's 6,000 hospitals have a shortage of specialists across at least three areas, and most of the rest are missing at least one critical specialist.

Thus, patients are typically transferred to a tertiary medical facility to address gaps in care, a reality that patients dislike and is incredibly costly.

For hospitals, "a few [patient] transfers a month can be the difference between being positive and negative in terms of profitability," says CEO Meena Mallipeddi, who co-founded AmplifyMD with her husband Anand Nathan less than three years ago.

Hospitals lose $17 billion-plus annually from preventable patient transfers, the company says, and a single patient transfer can cost anywhere from $10,000 to $15,000, Mallipeddi adds.

How it works: With AmplifyMD, patients access specialty telehealth directly through hospitals that are connected to its network of specialists.

This contrasts with the direct-to-consumer model many virtual care providers like Teladoc have focused on.

AmplifyMD's software streamlines virtual care delivery and billing and can be integrated with existing electronic health records and workflows in hospitals.

Originally focused on small rural hospitals, it ultimately realized there is a need for this [almost] everywhere. "We can step in because we’ve made it so simple," Mallipeddi says. "it’s plug-and-play, where [hospitals] can say ‘this is a specialty I need, what can you do?"

What’s next: The funding will be used to invest further in AmplifyMD’s technology, while driving scale by adding more hospitals and also exploring opportunities to penetrate adjacent facilities.

As patients are discharged into skilled nursing facilities, long-term acute care or their homes, "it’s natural for AmplifyMD to follow the entire patient journey," Mallipeddi says.

The bottom line: AmplifyMD is modernizing the way in which inpatient telehealth has historically been used by health systems, and may ultimately help to lay the framework for value-based care.

"We want to ensure we are delivering value and that is laying the foundation for us to move to a value-based pricing model," Amaan says.

