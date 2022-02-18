Sign up for our daily briefing

Travel nurse firm cashes in on pandemic's staff shortages

Bob Herman
Data: Company filings; Chart: Thomas Oide/Axios

AMN Healthcare, one of the largest health care staffing firms, reported record travel nurse revenue and profits last year, especially in the fourth quarter.

Why it matters: The Omicron variant of the coronavirus battered hospital staffs, especially among nurses, and pushed hospitals to pay up for whatever help they could get — and those same forces benefited companies who place traveling nurses.

By the numbers: AMN's business that places travel nurses recorded more than $1 billion of revenue in the fourth quarter, more than double the amount from the same time in 2020 and the highest quarterly amount ever for AMN.

  • Operating profit margin in AMN's travel nurse division hit 16.4% in the fourth quarter — higher than the usual 13-14% margin.

How it works: Staffing companies bill hospitals hourly rates for temporary nurses, usually for 13-week stints, and they take a percentage of that billing rate.

  • Many travel nurses have been making at least $90 an hour during the pandemic, as hospitals struggle to keep their beds staffed.
  • AMN CEO Susan Salka told Wall Street investors yesterday the company's billing rates have doubled, but nurse compensation has tripled. "Nurses are making more money right now," she said.

Between the lines: AMN's financial riches stem from the pricing power that comes with placing a highly desired worker, but also a larger number of people have been flocking to the lucrative (but demanding) world of travel nursing.

  • Almost 15,000 nurses and other traveling staff were on assignment during the quarter, 50% higher than the same time in 2020.
  • The higher profit margins will catch the eye of hospitals and lawmakers, who have urged antitrust authorities to investigate price-gouging among nurse staffing firms.

Go deeper: STAT explored how private equity has been getting into the travel nurse business.

Go deeper

Andrew Freedman
12 mins ago - Energy & Environment

Earth science satellites bring intel to the masses

Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios

Commercial satellite images have become ubiquitous in U.S. media as geopolitical tensions rise over a potential invasion of Ukraine.

Why it matters: The images are showcasing the abilities of Earth observing satellites that are often marketed as climate intelligence platforms, but in reality are also used for less advertised national security purposes.

Go deeper (2 min. read)
Rebecca Falconer
Updated 1 hour ago - Science

"Danger to life": Storm Eunice lashes U.K. and Ireland

People view the waves created by high winds and spring tides hitting the sea wall at New Brighton promenade in Liverpool, England, on Thursday. Photo: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Millions of people were warned to stay home as Storm Eunice began battering the U.K. and Republic of Ireland on Friday, after forecasters issued rare "danger to life" red alerts for populated areas including London.

Why it matters: Eunice, expected to be the worst storm to hit the countries in over three decades, was bearing down on region's still reeling from other deadly storms that struck Northwestern Europe this week.

Go deeper (1 min. read)
Axios
Updated 1 hour ago - Sports

Olympics dashboard

Eileen Gu, the U.S.-born Team China skier, during her gold medal winning performance on her second run which scored 95.25 in the Women's Freeski Halfpipe Final at Genting Snow Park during the Winter Olympic Games on in Zhangjiakou, China. Photo: Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images

🥇 Eileen Gu wins gold in freeski halfpipe for 3rd Beijing Olympics medal

⛸️ Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva finishes 4th after falling

📃 Read: Court releases full decision in Russian figure skater's appeal

🥇 American women lead the way in Beijing

📸 In photos: Beijing Winter Olympics Day 14 highlights

Medal count (<1 min. read)

