America's teachers are running on empty

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

School districts nationwide are facing a worsening teacher shortage because of the coronavirus, further complicating the tough decisions about whether to have in-person classes.

Why it matters: When teachers test positive, fall seriously ill or are self-isolating from potential exposure, many districts don't have enough substitutes to keep up.

Where it stands: There's early evidence children and schools are not major vectors of the virus, especially with proper social distancing, ventilation and mask requirements, but the risk for adults at school is not zero.

  • Districts in Tennessee, Michigan and Maine and many other parts of the country have dozens of teachers absent at a time and had to close classrooms.
  • Since the beginning of the 2020-21 school year, at least 751 Arizona teachers have resigned or quit, according to the Arizona Schools Personnel Administrators Association.
  • The risk of infection has also triggered some early retirements and sick-outs.

What they're saying: Teachers have demanded more personal protective equipment and better ventilation to help manage the risk.

  • But the absence of safety measures or unified guidance has put "teachers in a terrible, terrible position where the the only thing they can advocate for is having remote education," said Randi Weingarten, the president of the American Federation of Teachers.
  • "At the end of the day you needed double the space and double the number of teachers in order to deal with this pandemic," Weingarten said.

By the numbers: 1.5 million teachers in the U.S. have health conditions that put them at higher risk of serious illness from COVID-19, per a Kaiser Family Foundation analysis.

The bottom line: "The consequences of doing the job poorly or doing it when it’s not feasibly safe are very very serious," said Noelle Ellerson Ng, associate executive director at the AASA, the School Superintendents Association.

Eileen Drage O'Reilly
13 hours ago - Science

Reach out to beat the pandemic winter blues

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

This season could bring exceptionally bad winter blues — and even worse mental health conditions.

The big picture: The pandemic already is causing stress, anxiety and growing mental health disorders — and it could get worse with COVID fatigue, seasonal affective disorder and holiday-related depression, experts warn. But there are steps you can take to alleviate the dangers.

Erica PandeyMarisa Fernandez
Erica PandeyMarisa Fernandez
Nov 18, 2020 - Economy & Business

The Thanksgiving time bomb

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Coronavirus cases and hospitalizations are at new peaks, cities and states are weighing second lockdowns, and flu season is upon us — but we're all looking the other way.

Why it matters: Pandemic fatigue has set in and the nation has collectively stopped caring just in time for the holiday season. This Thanksgiving could be catastrophic for public health.

Axios
Axios
Updated 11 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Health: The pandemic is as bad as it's ever been — CDC advises Americans not to travel for Thanksgiving — Reach out to beat the pandemic winter blues — Coronavirus testing is becoming overwhelmed again.
  2. States: California issues limited stay-at-home order for most residents.
  3. Politics: Congress to go on vacation despite lack of stimulus bill.
  4. World: New Zealand uses science to avoid coronavirus lockdown.
Go deeper (1 min. read)