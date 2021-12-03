Sign up for our daily briefing

America's workers rush back to labor force

Expand chart
Data: Bureau of Labor Statistics via FRED; Chart: Sara Wise/Axios

The big shocker of Friday's jobs report: More than half a million people entered the labor force, the biggest influx in over a year.

Why it matters: A giant cloud over the recovery — the snail-like pace workers have returned — may be starting to clear.

  • Workers coming off the sidelines put a dent in America's historic labor shortage.

By the numbers: Across nearly all demographics, labor force participation — a measure of how many people are working or actively looking for work — spiked.

  • Hispanic and Latino workers were one standout, with that rate jumping 0.6% last month.

The big picture: What's pulling workers back in may depend on what kept them out in the first place — like lack of child care or fear of contracting the virus.

  • "We know that schools have been reopening and staying open. The Delta variant wave has diminished, though cases are still rather high," says Glassdoor economist Daniel Zhao.
  • Fatter paychecks probably don't hurt either: wages are up almost 5% from this time last year.

Reality check: There are still 2.4 million fewer people in the labor force than before the pandemic hit.

  • Economists warn some won't ever return (due to retirement, for one).

The bottom line: This was the month the workers came back.

  • "We will need to wait ... to see if this is a fluke or the start of a longer-term trend," says Zhao.

Go deeper

Asher Price
10 hours ago - Axios Austin

Lack of child care costs Texas billions

Illustration: Maura Losch/Axios

A dearth of affordable child care is putting a dent in the Texas economy.

Driving the news: Parents are missing work or leaving jobs to take care of kids in a landscape pockmarked by the pandemic and labor shortages, per fresh research by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation.

Felix SalmonCourtenay Brown
9 hours ago - Economy & Business

A tale of two jobs reports

Source: Bureau of Labor Statistics; Chart: Axios Visuals

Whatever you think about the economy, you’ll find something in this morning’s conflicting jobs report to reinforce your views: America's job market is white-hot and the labor market is anemic.

Between the lines: The conflict comes from the two separate surveys the government uses to compile the report.

Michael Mooney
10 hours ago - Axios Dallas

Texas loses billions to child care breakdowns

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

A dearth of affordable child care is putting a massive dent in the Texas economy.

  • Parents are missing work or leaving jobs to take care of children in a landscape pock-marked by the pandemic and labor shortages, according to new research by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation.
