2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Americans want to buy homes, but they're disappearing

Dion Rabouin
Reproduced from Fannie Mae; Chart: Axios Visuals

The steady decline in U.S. interest rates helped the housing sector recover from its malaise in early 2019, and the momentum is continuing so far in 2020.

Yes but: Prospective homeowners are finding it increasingly difficult to find a home, as the lower rates have brought on increased selling prices and fewer available homes.

Driving the news: National housing inventory fell by nearly 14% in January — the steepest year-over-year decline in more than four years, according to a survey released this morning from Realtor.com.

  • The supply of homes for sale in the U.S. is now at its lowest level since Realtor.com started tracking the data in 2012.
  • The company also notes that there is a supply shortage at every price tier, but especially in entry-level homes. The number of properties priced under $200,000 fell by 19% year over year.

What's happening: As mortgage rates decline, applications are spiking and so are prices.

  • The 30-year fixed rate for a mortgage fell to an average of 3.71% this week, its lowest level since October, the Mortgage Bankers Association reported Wednesday.
  • The refinance rate jumped by 15% to the highest level since June 2013, MBA said. Compared with a year earlier, it was up 183%.
  • Conversely, MBA's purchase index fell by 10% because of the challenge buyers had finding homes they could afford.
  • National home prices increased 4% year over year in December and are forecast to increase by 5.2% from December 2019 to December 2020, according to the latest report from CoreLogic released Tuesday.

What they're saying: “With fewer homes coming up for sale, we’ve hit another new low of for sale-listings in January,” Realtor.com chief economist Danielle Hale said.

  • “This is a challenging sign for the large numbers of millennial and Gen Z buyers coming into the housing market.”

Felix Salmon

The new housing crisis

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Rising house prices don't cause lenders to lose money, or economies to implode. But the bottom rung of the housing ladder has now ascended beyond the grasp of millions of Americans, regardless of whether they want to rent or buy.

Why it matters: When house prices fall too much, the rich and powerful lose money. That, in turn, means central banks around the world will swing into action to try to save the economy. When home prices rise too much, on the other hand, there's no such urgency on the part of policymakers.

Jan 30, 2020 - Economy & Business
Dion Rabouin

The housing market faces an uncertain 2020

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

After being one of the weaker sectors of the U.S. economy in the first half of 2019, the housing sector rebounded, spurred by a trio of U.S. interest rate cuts from the Fed that lowered the cost of mortgages.

Yes, but: There are clouds on the horizon for 2020, as declining home affordability continues to be a concern, especially for first-time home buyers.

Jan 23, 2020
Kim Hart

Microsoft adds $250 million to Seattle affordable housing investment

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

One year ago, Microsoft announced it would invest $500 million to address the affordable housing crisis in Seattle. Today, it announced an additional $250 million in the form of a line of credit to the Washington State Housing Finance Commission.

Why it matters: The additional allocation brings Microsoft's total investment to $750 million, deepening its role in its hometown as part financier, part philanthropist in trying to lessen the low- and middle-wage housing shortage plaguing many tech hubs around the country.

Jan 15, 2020