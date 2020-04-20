29 mins ago - Health

Americans are more likely to stay home if they know someone diagnosed with coronavirus

Dion Rabouin
Reproduced from CivicScience; Chart: Axios Visuals

Reactions to the coronavirus pandemic and "stay at home" orders have varied greatly across the U.S., but new data from CivicScience shows that a plurality of Americans are leaving their homes just once a week.

Between the lines: "Those who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 or know someone who has been are more likely to cap their trips out at 1-2 times per week," CivicScience analysts note. "The fact that those further removed from the virus are going out upwards of three to four times a week suggests that for many, it takes a personal connection for some to change their behavior."

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Restrictions are beginning to be relaxed across Europe as coronavirus case numbers stabilized in several countries, the BBC reports.

Zoom in: Germany has reopened some stores, Poland is permitting visits to parks and forests and in Norway students have returned to preschool. In Denmark, where preschool and elementary school students went back last Wednesday, dental surgeries, hair salons and tattoo parlors also reopened Monday, per the BBC.

Rebecca Falconer

Nursing homes must now report all coronavirus cases

Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services administrator Seema Verma during the daily coronavirus briefing at the White House on Sunday. Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Nursing homes are now required to report all novel coronavirus cases directly to the CDC, and families and patients at the facilities must also be informed, CMS Administrator Seema Verma said Sunday.

Why it matters: Outside of inpatient health care settings, the CDC has recorded the largest amount of COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes and long-term care facilities. Thousands of residents have died of the virus in long-term care facilities. However, the agency had not previously formally tracked the number of cases inside the homes.

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S. have surpassed 759,600 on Sunday, while total deaths have surged past 40,600.

