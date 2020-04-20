Americans are more likely to stay home if they know someone diagnosed with coronavirus
Reactions to the coronavirus pandemic and "stay at home" orders have varied greatly across the U.S., but new data from CivicScience shows that a plurality of Americans are leaving their homes just once a week.
Between the lines: "Those who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 or know someone who has been are more likely to cap their trips out at 1-2 times per week," CivicScience analysts note. "The fact that those further removed from the virus are going out upwards of three to four times a week suggests that for many, it takes a personal connection for some to change their behavior."