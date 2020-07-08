2 hours ago - Economy & Business

More than a quarter of Americans are spending less because of China tariffs

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
Data: CivicScience; Chart: Axios Visuals

While the U.S.-China trade war has drawn fewer headlines in recent months, nearly seven in 10 Americans say they are concerned about how tariffs are impacting the cost of things they purchase. That's the same number registered in March when the coronavirus pandemic began to escalate.

Why it matters: Despite record low interest rates and trillions of dollars in stimulus from Congress and the Fed, everyday Americans say they are pulling back spending, with 28% saying they are buying less than they used to because prices had increased.

  • That number is up from 19% a year ago, according to data from CivicScience, first to Axios.

The big picture: Concern about tariffs overall has risen notably since 2019.

  • "Consider that, when comparing this to concern about tariffs a year ago, when CivicScience started tracking the topic, things have increased pretty dramatically," CivicScience analysts note.
  • "In June of 2019, 61% of American adults were at least somewhat concerned about tariffs, so eight percentage points lower than it is in June 2020."

Dion Rabouin
Dec 9, 2019 - Economy & Business

The trade war is kind of working

Illustration: Lazaro Gamio/Axios

U.S. manufacturers and small businesses have been hit hard by the trade war, but recent data shows that China is really suffering.

Driving the news: China's total exports fell for the 12th straight month in November, dropping 1.1% from a year ago, and exports to the U.S. have fallen more than 20%, according to China’s customs administration.

Dion Rabouin
May 26, 2020 - Economy & Business

U.S.-China trade tensions are escalating again

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

As the coronavirus pandemic appears to be subsiding in China, it's becoming clear that its targets for the phase one trade deal with the U.S. are unrealistic and there is so far no sign of a plan for renegotiation.

What's happening: White House National Economic Council director Larry Kudlow said Thursday the trade deal was "intact, and China has every intent of implementing it."

