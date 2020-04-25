2 hours ago - Health

Americans split by religion on who deserves ventilators amid coronavirus

Rashaan Ayesh

Photo: Robert Nickelsberg/Getty Images

Americans are divided by their religious beliefs over who should be given priority if hospitals do not have enough ventilators for all patients who need help breathing in the face of supply shortages during the coronavirus crisis, according to the Pew Research Center.

Why it matters: Pew's findings are consistent with other research indicating that people who aren't religious "tend to prefer utilitarian solutions in a variety of moral dilemmas," and often rely on personal philosophies. Meanwhile, more religious individuals often depend on deeply ingrained moral rules and guidance from religious leaders and texts.

By the numbers:

  • 56% of those with no religious association, the only group with a majority, believe ventilators should be reserved for patients who are most likely to recover.
    • 41% of the religiously unaffiliated said the ventilators should go to patients who need it the most.
  • 60% of evangelicals and 59% of Protestants from historically black churches believe ventilators should be reserved for those who are most in need, and doctors should not deny treatment based on age or health status.
  • Roughly 33% of evangelicals believe those most likely to survive aggressive treatment should be given priority access to ventilators.
  • Catholics are more evenly split on the question, with 53% saying ventilators should go to those who need them, while 42% say they should be available for those who are most likely to recover.

Go deeper: Wartime manufacturing muscle might not solve ventilator shortage

Go deeper

Marisa Fernandez

Cuomo: WHO was "too little, too late" on coronavirus

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Friday that President Trump was right to criticize the World Health Organization's handling of the global outbreak of the coronavirus.

  • "The president says it's the World Health Organization, and that's why he's taken action against them. Not my field. But he's right to ask the question because this was too little, too late."
Go deeper (0.5 min. read)ArrowUpdated 22 hours ago - Health
Axios

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 9 a.m. ET: 2,826,904 — Total deaths: 197,871 — Total recoveries — 798,449Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 9 a.m. ET: 905,333 — Total deaths: 51,949 — Total recoveries — 99,079 — Total tested: 4,940,376Map.
  3. Military latest: USS Kidd forced to port after 18 sailors test positive for coronavirus.
  4. State update: Cuomo says the WHO was "too little, too late" on coronavirus.
  5. Trump latest: Trump tightens Postal Service squeeze — Trump says comments that disinfectants could treat coronavirus were sarcastic.
  6. World latest: India eases some strict coronavirus lockdown restrictions
  7. 📸 In photos: Ramadan during the coronavirus pandemic.
  8. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  9. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Subscribe to Mike Allen's Axios AM to follow our coronavirus coverage each morning from your inbox.

Updated 59 mins ago - Politics & Policy
Alexi McCammond

Focus group: Ohio swing voters want Trump to act more like a governor

Photo illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

Some swing voters in Canton, Ohio, who were won over by President Trump's say-anything bravado in 2016, now wish he'd be less partisan and more expert-driven — like a governor.

Driving the news: Concerns over Trump's ego and how he talks about the public health crisis were some of the main takeaways from our Engagious/FPG focus group with 10 voters who flipped from Barack Obama in 2012 to Trump in 2016.

Go deeper (2.5 min. read)Arrow4 hours ago - Politics & Policy