1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Americans' personal financial fears mount amid coronavirus crisis

Data: Federal Reserve Bank of New York; Chart: Naema Ahmed/Axios

The New York Fed's April survey of consumer expectations released Monday shows a "considerable deterioration in households’ expectations about most economic outcomes," but even higher expectations for stock prices to rise than the last record high in March.

What's happening: Nearly a third of Americans expect their own household financial situation will be worse in a year, the highest level on record.

  • The survey also shows increased fear of job loss and historically low expectations for income and spending. Plus, there are expectations for more difficulty getting credit and higher debt delinquencies in the next year.
  • For the first time since the survey was launched in 2013, the median respondent did not expect home prices to increase over the next year.

Yes, but: Despite the rally since U.S. stock prices hit their cycle low on March 23, confidence that stocks will be higher a year from now was the highest it has ever been.

  • The expectation for stock prices to increase hit record highs for all ages, income levels and regions.

Americans don't trust the Federal Reserve to look out for them

Data: Ipsos/Axios survey; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

The Federal Reserve's unprecedented response to the coronavirus pandemic has not helped it win the battle for public opinion as a little more than half of Americans indicate they don't trust the central bank, per the latest Axios-Ipsos Coronavirus Index.

Why it matters: As an unelected institution that has been granted the power to independently oversee monetary policy by Congress, the Fed's power "is contingent on securing as well as maintaining broad political and public support," Mark Spindel and Sarah Binder wrote in their 2017 book "The Myth of Independence: How Congress Governs the Federal Reserve."

1 hour ago - Economy & Business

The cost of MLB's shortened draft

Data: Baseball Reference; Table: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

The 2020 MLB draft will total just five rounds, making it the smallest draft in league history.

Why it matters: Cutting the draft from 40 rounds down to five means just 150 amateurs will be selected instead of the customary 1,200, dramatically decreasing the newest crop of pros and causing a ripple effect through all levels of baseball.

2 hours ago - Sports

The doctor vs. the White House

Anthony Fauci during the daily coronavirus task force briefing at the White House in April. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Dr. Anthony Fauci's goal for his testimony on the Hill today — to warn the country of the dangers of reopening too quickly — precisely undercuts what President Trump and the White House are trying to achieve this week.

The state of play: Trump and his team built its messaging this week around convincing Americans that they had enough testing and personal protective equipment to begin to safely return to work — and Trump has been publicly chiding blue-state governors for keeping their states closed longer than he'd like.

Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy