Americans saw biggest increase in net worth ever in Q2

U.S. household net worth rose by the most ever in the second quarter, thanks largely to the record-breaking rise in stock prices.

By the numbers: Household net worth increased by $7.6 trillion, or 6.8%, to $119 trillion. The gain was the largest on record dating back to 1952, new Fed data show.

  • The value of equities rose $5.7 trillion from the prior quarter, accounting for a little more than 75% of the total U.S net worth increase.

Where it stands: Americans' net worth is up for the year, after declining by $7.2 trillion in the first quarter, when the value of equities dropped by $8.3 trillion but real estate assets rose by $422 billion and other assets (including physical assets like jewelry) increased by $1.1 trillion.

The intrigue: Increases in stock prices have accounted for an average of 65% of Americans' net worth increases over the past 20 years, according to Axios calculations.

  • Real estate value has added a far smaller percentage of the net worth gain, but have been positive in every quarter since Q1 2012.

Of note: Consumer credit fell at a 6.6% annual pace, the most since World War II, thanks in large part to a decline in credit card balances.

  • That came as the federal government debt rose by 58.9% and businesses continued to ratchet up debt, with domestic nonfinancial debt totaling $59.3 trillion.

Wall Street: Recession is over

U.S. economic activity fell more sharply in the second quarter of this year than during any other quarter in history. It's also going to grow more sharply in the third quarter of this year than during any other quarter in history.

  • The recession is over, according to Wall Street, with current forecasts showing sustained economic growth through 2021 and beyond.
Wall Street fears stimulus is doomed

The fight over a new Supreme Court justice will take Washington's partisan bickering to a new level and undermine any chance for needed coronavirus relief measures before November's election, Wall Street analysts say.

What we're hearing: "With the passing of Justice Ginsburg, the level of rhetorical heat has increased, if that seemed even possible," Greg Staples, head of fixed income for the Americas at DWS Group, tells Axios in an email.

Coronavirus dashboard

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 7 a.m. ET: 31,346,086 — Total deaths: 965,294— Total recoveries: 21,518,790Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 3 a.m. ET: 6,858,130 — Total deaths: 199,890 — Total recoveries: 2,615,949 — Total tests: 95,841,281Map.
  3. Health: CDC says it mistakenly published guidance about COVID-19 spreading through air.
  4. Media: Conservative blogger who spread COVID-19 misinformation worked for Fauci's agency.
  5. Politics: House Democrats file legislation to fund government through Dec. 11.
  6. World: U.K. upgrades COVID alert level as Europe sees worrying rise in infections — "The Wake-Up Call" warns the West about the consequences of mishandling a pandemic.
