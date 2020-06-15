1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Americans increased their spending while working from home in May

A new survey finds that rather than saving, Americans who switched from working in an office to working from home spent more money last month, as grocery and utility bills increased significantly but spending on things like restaurants, gas and clothes declined only slightly.

Details: The changes were driven by millennials, people living in the Northeast and lower income households.

  • The differences by age cohort were the most jarring — Gen Xers spent $2 less per month on average and baby boomers spent $24 less a month, while millennials spent an additional $208 a month.

Between the lines: With more people expected to continue working from home in the near future, the increased spending — with more going towards grocery stores and less towards restaurants — could be a trend that sticks, Ted Rossman, industry analyst at CreditCards.com, tells Axios.

  • 82% of people who were forced to work from home would like to continue doing so at least two days per week once restrictions have been lifted.

Of note: The survey focused only on "essential" items and excluded things like entertainment, sporting events or alcohol.

Methodology: CreditCards.com commissioned YouGov to conduct the May 21-22 survey, with a total sample size of 2,768 adults, including 822 who were working or had worked from home during the COVID-19 outbreak.

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 9 a.m. ET: 7,936,874 — Total deaths: 433,959 — Total recoveries — 3,790,004Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 9 a.m. ET: 2,094,069 — Total deaths: 115,732 — Total recoveries: 561,816 — Total tested: 23,535,104Map.
  3. 2020 election: Tulsa World editorial says "wrong time" and "wrong place" for Trump rally.
  4. Public health: Surprise medical bills in the coronavirus era.
  5. Technology: Fresh concerns about AI bias in the age of COVID-19.
The NBA's ambitious plan to resume the season at Walt Disney World hit an impasse over the weekend, with the two crises that have shaken the U.S. — the pandemic and the protests — causing division amongst the ranks.

The state of play: Last week, the NBA's board of governors approved the league's return-to-play plan, followed by the NBA players' association one day later — but a number of players have begun asking themselves: do we actually want to participate in this?

The 100 largest U.S. companies have so far committed $1.63 billion to organizations fighting racism and inequality, according to company announcements and an Axios analysis.

What's happening: Since protests began over the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officers, companies have released statements of support for black communities and pledged donations to organizations like the NAACP, National Urban League, Equal Justice Initiative, and the National Center for Civil and Human Rights.

