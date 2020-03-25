1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Americans expect to spend stimulus money

Dion Rabouin
Reproduced from CivicScience survey; Note: ±3 percentage point margin of error; Chart: Axios Visuals

The majority of respondents to the latest CivicScience poll, provided first to Axios, say they would spend a government stimulus payment on bills, necessities and treats, rather than saving or investing the money.

Why it matters: That is a plus for the economy, which is built on consumers spending, not saving, their money.

Of note: The spending expectations don't differ markedly from the way respondents to earlier surveys said they would use tax refunds.

What to watch: The poll also found that of the respondents who said they would save their government payment, 64% said they would spend a gift of cash rather than save it.

  • 78% of respondents who said they would pay down debt or bills, said they would spend a cash gift rather than save it.

Jennifer A. Kingson

Poll: Americans' access to necessities worsens


Data: Axios/Ipsos survey of 1,092 U.S. adults, conducted March 13-16, 2020. Margin of error of ±3.2 percentage points; Chart: Axios Visuals

Even with the brunt of store closings yet to take effect, a full 45% of Americans said last week that their ability to buy food and household goods had deteriorated, according the newly launched Axios-Ipsos Coronavirus Index.

What it is: A weekly poll introduced last week by Axios and the global research firm Ipsos will monitor the effects of the global pandemic on people's attitudes and living conditions.

Dion Rabouin

Coronavirus fear is low but rising among Americans

Reproduced from CivicScience; Chart: Axios Visuals

As confirmed cases of COVID-19 topped 119,000 globally and rose to 1,039 in the U.S., data show worry is beginning to grow.

What's happening: Only about 26% of Americans currently say they are "very concerned" about a coronavirus epidemic in the U.S., but that number is rising steadily, a new survey from CivicScience provided first to Axios shows.

Dion Rabouin

Americans' belief in "flattening the curve" increases with education

Reproduced from CivicScience; Note: Margin of error of ±3 percentage points; Chart: Axios Visuals

New data from CivicScience provided first to Axios shows that marketing of the phrase "flatten the curve," encouraging people to slow the spread of coronavirus through measures such as social distancing, is most effective for people with higher levels of educational attainment.

Why it matters: "Those with less education report varying degrees of skepticism and denial," CivicScience analysts say in their latest report accompanying the data. "And that skepticism may remain for some, at least until more on-the-ground data can confirm whether social distancing, mandated closures and other measures to flatten the curve are making a difference."

